Governor Hyacinth Alia warmly congratulates President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe and all the candidates of the party who emerged victorious in last Saturday's by-elections held in 16 constituencies across 12 state...

Governor Hyacinth Alia warmly congratulates President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe and all the candidates of the party who emerged victorious in last Saturday’s by-elections held in 16 constituencies across 12 states of the Federation.

The Governor equally rejoices with the the entire APC faithful over the party’s victory in 12 constituencies out of the 16.

He describes the victory as a sign of wide acceptability and belief of Nigerians in the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the most reliable platform to deliver good governance to them.

The Governor expresses optimism that the latest victory will further spur all those elected on the platform of the APC to deliver more democratic dividends, consolidating the efforts of the Tinubu led federal government, under the Renewed Hope agenda.

He commends the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for being an unbiased umpire, as well as the security agencies for safeguarding the voters and ensuring orderliness during the process, urging all the winners of the by-elections to put the people first, when sworn into office.