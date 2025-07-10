The SGF’s office was reacting to a publication by Leadership Newspaper which listed Akume as one of the contenders for the APC leadership. In a statement on Wednesday, Akume dismissed the report, affirming that he remains fully focused on his responsibilities as SGF under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

“This statement is nothing but a fabrication meant to distract the SGF from the key responsibilities placed on him by President Tinubu,” the statement read.

Akume reiterated that he has no interest in the chairmanship or any other political position within the party, stressing that his priority is to support the realisation of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“I am not in a hurry to abdicate my responsibility and the task that the President has placed before me,” Akume said. “I cannot be in a race that I am not interested in. Everything I have been in life has been given to me by the Almighty God through the instrumentality of people, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

While acknowledging that there are capable politicians from the North-Central region who could take up the chairmanship if the APC zones the position there, Akume said he prefers to concentrate on delivering results in line with the administration’s mandate.

He added that his main concern is ensuring that Nigerians benefit from the dividends of democracy through effective implementation of government policies and programmes.

The SGF’s office also urged the media to uphold journalistic ethics and avoid speculative reporting, especially on issues capable of stoking political tensions.

“We would appreciate, in the interest of fairness and professionalism, that the ethics of journalism be taken seriously, particularly when reporting on sensitive political matters,” the statement added.

The office also encouraged journalists to seek clarification from official sources when in doubt, assuring that it remains open to media inquiries for verification of facts.