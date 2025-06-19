Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has pleaded not guilty to charges of false assassination allegation against President of the Senate, Goodwill Akpabio.

Akpoti-Uduaghan pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against her by the Federal government following allegations She made against the President of the Senate that he has hatched an assassination plot against her.

The Kogi Central Senator has however been granted bail following her Not Guilty plea.

She was granted Court granted bail in the sum of N50 million and one surety in like sum, who must be a resident and own a landed property in the Abuja municipal area council