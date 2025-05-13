The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has commenced sitting in the suit filed by suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, alleging that she was not accorded a fair hearing before the Senate took the decision to suspend her.

Before the court are also applications for contempt of court against Natasha, on grounds of satirical apology on her social media page, after the court had ordered parties to desist from taking the matter already in court to the media.

On the last adjourned date, Senator Natasha’s lawyer, Jibrin Okutepa insisted that the post on his client’s Facebook page was about sexual harassment and unrelated to the matter before the court.

Mr Okutekpa urged the court to dismiss the submission of the second and third defendants and proceed with the definite hearing of the substantive matter.

The court had barred parties in the suit filed by suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio and three others from granting press interviews on issues relating to the case.

Justice Binta Nyako issued the order following a complaint by the lawyer to Akpabio, Kehinde Ogunwumiju.

Mr Ogunwumiju had complained that Senator Natasha was moving from one television house to another, granting press interviews on issues relating to her case, currently pending before the court.