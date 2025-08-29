The President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio, has praised President Bola Tinubu for swiftly approving the release of funds for constituency projects nominated by lawmakers nationwide. He highlighted that this prompt funding has enabled contractors to deliver tangible projects for constituents. Repre...

The President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio, has praised President Bola Tinubu for swiftly approving the release of funds for constituency projects nominated by lawmakers nationwide.

He highlighted that this prompt funding has enabled contractors to deliver tangible projects for constituents.

Represented by his wife, Unoma Akpabio, at commissioning ceremonies, the Senate President thanked the people for their support in 2023 and urged continued backing for the party and the President.

At the event, Emmanuel Ukpong Udo, member representing Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency, expressed gratitude for an eight-classroom block sited in his area.

Commissioned projects included a 12-classroom block at Obok Edem, the eight-classroom block at Ndiya Ikono, and an ICT centre in Ikot Nseyen.

Earlier in Oruk Anam, Senator Akpabio commissioned a police quarters, modern market, additional classrooms, and another ICT centre all welcomed by a large crowd.