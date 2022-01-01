Akeredolu frees 4 convicts, commutes sentences of 6 inmates on death row

The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu SAN has ordered the immediate release from correctional centres in the state four (4) inmates serving various terms of imprisonment to mark 2022 New year celebration.

The release of the inmate was in exercise of the power confered on Mr. Governor by paragraph (a) (c) and (d) of subsection (1) of section 212 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended). The inmates were released based on report of good conducts at the correctional centres.

The Governor also commuted to life imprisonment the sentence of six (6) condemned inmates who were sentenced to death by hanging by Courts in the state.

Mr Governor extended his grace and mercy to another inmate sentenced to Life Imprisonment. He is now to spend 15 years at the correctional centre.

The Governor urged the released inmates to see their release as another opportunity to live a good life as better and reformed citizen. He urged the members of the public to accommodate and reintegrate them and not to discriminate against them.