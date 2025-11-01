Media aides to the Cross River State Governor, press secretaries to local government chairmen, journalists, and communication professionals have been charged to enhance their skills in communication, action planning, and networking as tools for strengthening governance and public trust. This call wa...

Media aides to the Cross River State Governor, press secretaries to local government chairmen, journalists, and communication professionals have been charged to enhance their skills in communication, action planning, and networking as tools for strengthening governance and public trust.

This call was made during a two-day Masterclass Training Programme on AI, Data Analytics, and Law in Communication, organised by the Agba Jalingo Foundation for Investigative and Accountability Journalism (AJFIAJ) at the Cross River State Library Complex, Calabar.

In his remarks, the Deputy Governor of Cross River State, Rt. Hon. Peter Odey, commended Agba Jalingo for what he described as a “timely and strategic initiative.”

He urged journalists and media aides to project the state positively through factual and balanced reporting that attracts investors.

“The media plays a critical role in shaping perception. When you tell our story positively, you help investors see the opportunities that abound in Cross River State,” Odey said.

Founder of the Foundation, Comrade Agba Jalingo, said the training was aimed at promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance through a more informed and responsible media ecosystem.

“Our goal is to build a Cross River where transparency, fairness, and accountability are the norm rather than the exception,” Jalingo said.

“We want to empower journalists and media aides with the tools, data, and ethical strength to hold power accountable and tell the people’s stories responsibly.”

Delivering a lead session, senior journalist and public relations expert Alhaji Rasheed Olanrewaju Zubair stressed the need for practical communication and leadership skills adapted to the evolving governance landscape.

“Action planning provides direction, networking builds relationships and access, while communication ensures clarity, credibility, and visibility,” Olanrewaju explained.

He described action planning as the process of translating strategy into measurable steps, emphasizing the importance of SMART objectives for accountability and results.

On networking, he noted that it involves “building and maintaining relationships that create mutual value,” while on communication, he reminded media aides that “we are not merely conveyors of messages; we are narrative shapers, perception builders, and trust managers.”

Participants were also introduced to the Mamba Mentality Philosophy, which encourages focus, integrity, and excellence in public communication.

Olanrewaju urged media professionals to uphold accuracy and professionalism, describing them as “the conscience of leadership.”

Other facilitators at the training included Dr. Monday Ashibogwu, Mr. Cornelius Ellah, First Baba Isa, and Busola Ajibola, who spoke on topics such as AI tools and data analytics, media and information literacy, fact-checking, investigative journalism, and media ethics.

The training, part of AJFIAJ’s broader capacity-building initiative, underscored the importance of strategic communication, collaboration, and accountability journalism in promoting effective governance and citizen engagement in Cross River State.