The Special Assistant to the Ondo State Governor on Mobilization, Stephen Agbi, has commended President Bola Tinubu for putting in place measures to make life better for the people of the people.

Mr. Agbi spoke at an event put in place to empower about 500 widows and underprivileged individuals in Akoko North West with meaningful financial support to improve their welfare.

The empowerment programme, which brought together representatives from all ten wards of the local government, saw Hon. Agbi providing direct cash assistance to beneficiaries.

Over 500 beneficiaries, including widows and other less privileged individuals, expressed heartfelt appreciation to Mr.. Agbi for his commitment to giving back to the community.

He noted that the removal of subsidy was a tough decision made by the president to better the country’s fortune.

He expressed his unwavering dedication to Governor Aiyedatiwa’s administration and President Tinubu’s ongoing economic reform initiatives.

Mr. Agbi further pledged to continue using both his political office and private resources to fight poverty in Akoko North West.

“I put the empowerment in place to help the need and the underprivileged in Akoko North West. It is my contributions to cushion the effects of whatever they are passing through now” he added

The Chairman of Arigidi/Iye Ward 1, which is Dr. Agbi’s political ward, expressed gratitude for his continuous support in alleviating poverty within the community.

According to him, Agbi has consistently shown love for his people and a willingness to support them.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Akanni Deborah remarked that this level of individual empowerment was unprecedented in her party. Mrs. Orimogunje Felicia also offered prayers for Hon. Agbi and his team, appreciating their generosity.

The programme was well attended by notable party leaders, including Hon. Tope Sanya, former Special Assistant to Governor Ambode; Hon. Ojo Malomo; Hon. Adesuyi Adojutelegan; High Chief Hon. Ojo Abiola, Chairman of Arigidi/Iye/Erusu LCDA; Hon. Awolumate Olumide, Ward 1 Chairman; Hon. Rafiu Adamu, former Special Assistant, among other esteemed elders and leaders of Akoko North West.