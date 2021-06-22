Wife of Zamfara State Governor Aisha Bello Matawalle has empowered five hundred vulnerable women in the state with two hundred and fifty sewing and grinding machines

The distribution is part of her Women Empowerment scheme aimed at alleviating poverty among women in the society

She says the Empowerment is in line with her continuous strive to provide a sustainable means of livelihood for women and the less privileged

She stated this while distributing the items to beneficiaries at the Government house in Gusau the Zamfara state Capital

” The program is also an addition to the achievements of Governor Bello Matawalle’s two years in office as the state Governor” Aisha Matawalle

“Our administration is committed to helping women explore their potentials, hence the need to create an enabling environment women will be economically empowered” She added

According to Aisha Matawalle, the Empowerment scheme has improved the living standard of over thirty eight thousand women across the fourteen local government areas of the state

She noted that the programme is recording successes on daily basis

Aisha Bello Matawalle urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use the items to uplift their livelihoods to become self reliant

” I also wish to extend my profound gratitude to Governor, Bello Matawalle who has been supportive morally and financially in ensuring the sustainability of the Programme”

“I really appreciate his passionate commitment to the plights of women and children in Zamfara State”

Some of the beneficiaries express their happiness over the continuous support by the Matawalle’s administration

The beneficiaries are mostly the vulnerable, women with disabilities, youth groups, widows, religious groups, non- indigenes, market women among others.