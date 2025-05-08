The Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone 10 Gyongon Grimah has arrived the headquarters of the Nigerian Police Force, Zamfara State Command on an Official visit

This is the first visit by the AIG since he assumed office in March, 2025

During the visit he is expected to meet Zamfara state Governor, Dauda Lawal officers and Men of the Command

The AIG was received by the Commissioner of Police Zamfara state command, Ibrahim Maikaba and other senior officers

He was honoured by a guard of honour mounted by the command as a sign of respect and honor

Zone ten of the Nigerian police Force covers three states, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi

The three states are battling with Insecurity ranging from activities of Armed Bandits, Kidnappers, cattle rustlers and lately the Lakurawa Terrorists group.

End