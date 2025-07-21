The National leadership of the Actors Guild of Nigerian, AGN has suspended indefinitely, Nollywood actor and producer, Shirley over acts regarded as violence, indiscipline and unbecoming of an actor of her standing in the industry....

Shirley Igwe was said to have beaten up a crew member working on the movie set she worked, and an altercation occurred.

This led to her slapping the crew member.

According to a statement from the The Chief of Staff to the AGN National President, Ifeoma Okeke, condemned the act, calling on the actor involved to apologize to the crew member.

The statement reads in part, “Following our preliminary investigation into the allegation of violence leveled against actress Shirley Igwe on a film set in Lagos, the National Executive Council has resolved to place her on an indefinite suspension.

This suspension is due to her unprofessional misconduct, violence and indiscipline-actions capable of bringing the profession to disrepute.

The guild also directed members of the AGN to refrain from participating in any film production involving Shirley igwe.