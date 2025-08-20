The LG Chairman, Alhaji Azeez Tunde, flanked by his Vice Chairman, Alhaji Abdul-Ganiyu Vinod Obasa, announced a ₦1 million cash prize each for the top achievers. He described the gesture as both a reward for hard work and an incentive to inspire other young learners across the community.

At the forefront of the awardees is Akintoye Boluwatife Niemat of Government Senior College, Agege, who posted an outstanding result of 8 A1s, 1 B3, and 1 C6—emerging as the overall best in the district. Her classmate, Hassan Aisha Ayomide, followed with 6 A1s and 3 B3s, while Olatunji Olayinka Deborah of Dairy Farm Senior Secondary School, Agege, secured the third spot with 5 A1s, 2 B2s, and 3 B3s.

Commending their performances, Chairman Tunde said the trio had brought pride to Agege through their brilliance and resilience. “These young achievers represent the future of our community. By rewarding them, we are sending a strong message that hard work and dedication will always be celebrated,” he stated.

Vice Chairman Obasa added that the initiative underscores the council’s resolve to nurture a culture of academic distinction. He urged other students to emulate the awardees, noting that their success should serve as motivation for higher achievements in subsequent examinations.

The gesture has since drawn applause from parents, teachers, and stakeholders in the district, with many describing it as a bold step towards strengthening quality education and inspiring Agege students to aim for excellence.