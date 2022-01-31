Again, Bandits invade Niger communities, loot shops

Bandits are looting stores and raiding towns in Paikoro Local Government in Niger state, according to reports reaching us.

Spokesperson of the Coalition of Shiroro Associations (COSA) Salis Sabo who confirmed the attacks said the bandits have invaded Ammale, Dakalo, kuchiri, kurmin giwa, Goto Reshidat, yanki, Goto sarki .

Advertisement

According to the report, one life has been lost while others who have been injured are receiving treatment in Kafin Koro General Hospital.

Advertisement

Special hunters squad are said to be engaging the bandits and providing security for the people in kafin koro.

This comes just 24 hours after robbers invaded Galadima Kogo, killed 11 members of the joint security task force in the Shiroro local government region.

Advertisement

People are presently fleeing to Kafin Koro for safety while Special Hunters are engaging the terrorists.

They are having a field day, moving from one community to another, looting shops, shooting, and abducting people. They have so far invaded Ammale, Dakalo, kuchiri, kurmin giwa, Goto Reshidat, yanki, Goto sarki in Paikoro Local Government this afternoon.