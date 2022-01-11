AFCON 2021; Super Eagles defeat Egypt 1-0

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have defeated the Pharaohs of Egypt 1-0 in the opening Group D encounter in the African Cup of Nations in Garroua Cameroon.

The Eagles scored the lone goal of the match through Leicester City Forward, Kelechi Iheanacho who latched on to a loose ball in the 30th minute of the match to shoot the Eagles into the lead.

The First half ended 1-0 to the Eagles and through the course of the Second half, the Carlos Quieroz tutored Pharaohs could not find a way through as the Eagles defence ably marshalled by William Troost Ekong kept them at arms length.