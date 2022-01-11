AFCON 2021; Super Eagles defeat Egypt 1-0

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have defeated the Pharaohs of Egypt 1-0 in the opening Group D encounter in the African Cup of Nations in Garroua Cameroon.
The Eagles scored the lone goal of the match through Leicester City Forward, Kelechi Iheanacho who latched on to a loose ball in the 30th minute of the match to shoot the Eagles into the lead.
The First half ended 1-0 to the Eagles and through the course of the Second half, the Carlos Quieroz tutored Pharaohs could not find a way through as the Eagles defence ably marshalled by William Troost Ekong kept them at arms length.
The match ended with the Egyptians and their much vaunted dangerman Mohammed Salah failing to threaten the Eagles backline with goal keeper, Maduka Okoye, having no save of note to make