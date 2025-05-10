The Nigerian Air Force has advised Nigerians not to panic as they carry out rehearsals for

the grand finale of Nigerian Air Force at 61st celebration coming up in Lagos on May 23rd 2025 with Aerial Display of its aircraft.

This is contained in a statement signed by the

Command Public Relations Officer,

Squadron Leader Abigail Ologun on behalf of the Air Officer Commanding, Air Vice Marshal Kolade Ademuwagun and made available to TVC News.

The rehearsal which will witness aircraft hovering over Lagos is expected to last till may 22nd.

The display is to add glamour to the celebration and enhance operational readiness.

Members of the public are hereby advised to remain calm, go about their lawful businesses and avoid unnecessary panic.