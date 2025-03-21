Following a resurgence of the crisis between the warring communities of Ilobu and Ifon, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has announced a new curfew time frame from 6 PM to 6 AM daily until lasting peace is restored.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, the Governor expressed dissatisfaction over the resurgence of the crisis in the warring communities.

Governor Ademola Adeleke equally directed that the joint security team comprising the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Police, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps continue to maintain their usual 24-hour surveillance to ensure zero tolerance for any act of lawlessness.”

He also directed that an immediate stakeholders’ meeting, to include the Olufon of Ifon,Oba Peter Oluwole Akinyooye, the Olobu of ILOBU, Oba Ashiru Olatoye Olaniyan, and other stakeholders from both communities, be held Saturday, 22nd March 2025, to discuss further resolutions of the conflict.

While urging indigenes and residents of of the two communities, as well as their traditional rulers, to follow the path of peace and harmonious co-existence, the Government assures that anyone or group of persons found aiding and abetting the crisis will be dealt with accordingly.

Recall that, following the outbreak of incessant communal clashes in the two communities, Governor Ademola Adeleke, a few weeks ago, ordered the imposition of a curfew.