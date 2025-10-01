Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has granted amnesty to thirty-six convicts to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary....

The convicts, held at the Nigerian Correctional Service facilities in Ilesa and Ile-Ife, were released as part of the governor’s exercise of constitutional powers of mercy.

The gesture, according to a proclamation signed on September 24th of September 2025, was made in line with Section 212 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), following the recommendation of the Osun State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy.

Governor Adeleke, in his proclamation, said the amnesty covered all punishments and penalties that accrued from the convictions of the listed beneficiaries adding that the decision should be recognized as a lawful warrant across all concerned institutions.

The released inmates were mostly men and women convicted of minor offences such as stealing and conspiracy and many of them had already served a significant portion of their prison terms before being considered for freedom.

The governor explained that the amnesty reflected the values of compassion, justice, and renewal which Nigeria’s Independence Day symbolizes.

Governor Adeleke stressed that while his government would continue to uphold justice, it would also show mercy to deserving citizens, urging the freed convicts to embrace rehabilitation and reintegration into society