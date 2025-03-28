A new commissioner of police, Adamu Abdullahi Elleman has resumed office as the police commissioner of Niger state command.

Mr. Elleman takes over from AIG Shawulu Ebenezer Danmamman, who was recently promoted and redeployed to a higher capacity.

According to a press statement released by the police public relations officer, the new commissioner is a seasoned Police officer with about 31 years of service.

He hails from Kaugama LGA of Jigawa State, and was enlisted and appointed into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (C/ASP) on 25th June, 1994

He holds a Diploma and Bachelor degree in Laws (LL.B Hons) from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

He was the pioneering head of operations of the Economic and financial crimes commission in 2003.

Until assumption of his new role he was the commissioner of police Maritime, Lagos 2024- March 2025.