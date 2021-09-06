Breaking News

Adamawa shuts down 30 boarding schools over insecurity

Adamawa State government has announced the closure of 30 boarding junior secondary schools in the state over insecurity.

The closure, according to a statement by the commissioner of education and human capital development, Mrs, Wilbina Jackson, is to take effect from September 6, 2021 till further notice.

The statement said the move was a proactive measure to ensure the safety of the students in view of the insecurity bedevilling Nigeria.

The state government’s action came amidst escalating banditry in the country resulting in the kidnap of hundreds of schoolchildren across many states in Nigeria.

The four schools that will not be affected by the closure are; Government Girls Junior Secondary School (GGJSS), Yola, General Murtala Mohammed College, Yola, Special School Jada and Special School, Mubi.

“The Hon. Commissioner Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, wishes to announce that 30 boarding junior secondary schools out of the 34 schools in the state, have been de-boarded with effect from 6th September, 2021. From now henceforth, all the 30 government junior secondary schools are now day schools.

” The remaining four that are not affected are Government Girls Junior Secondary School Yola, General Murtala Mohammed College Yola, Special School Jada and Special School Mubi.

“This becomes necessary due to the present incessant security challenges faced by the country and owing to students’ tender age, hence the need for them to study under the care of their parents.

” All students from the affected schools are to be placed to the nearest public junior secondary schools within their catchment or domicile areas.

Stakeholders, PTA, ANCOPS and others are to ensure compliance with this government policy,” the statement said.

