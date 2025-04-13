Police in Adamawa State have arrested herbalist Murtala Musa for allegedly killing an 11-year-old boy and removing his left eye in Kodomun village, Demsa LGA.

The victim, Yangapwa David, was taken to Musa for treatment but died in his care. While arrangements were being made to retrieve the body, the boy’s mother discovered his left eye had been surgically removed.

State Police Spokesman SP Suleiman Nguroje confirmed the arrest, stating the suspect is now in custody at the State Criminal Investigation Department.

Commissioner of Police Dankombo Morris vowed to ensure justice is served. Investigations are ongoing.