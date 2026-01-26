The Adamawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has confirmed the membership of Abba Atiku Abubakar, following his registration at the ward level in the state....

Abba Atiku Abubakar, son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, alongside his supporters, paid a courtesy visit to the party’s state leadership, where they pledged their loyalty and support to the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking during the visit, Abba Atiku assured the party leadership of his total commitment to the APC, stating that he would work tirelessly to ensure the party’s success in future elections, particularly the re-election bid of President Tinubu.

In their remarks, APC leaders in the state commended him for joining the party and assured him of equal rights and opportunities within the APC.