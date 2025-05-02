The Director General of National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Olakunle Oluseye Nafiu has cautioned Corps Members against acts of misconduct during their service year.

The NYSC DG gave the warning while addressing the 2025 Batch ‘A’ Stream 1 Corps Members at Kebbi State Orientation Camp, Dakingari, in Suru Local Government Area of the State.

According to him, every act of indiscipline would attract stiffer penalties.

He advised the Corps Members to serve as good representatives of the Scheme wherever they are posted to after the Orientation Exercise.

The DG informed the Corps Members that the Government places high premium on their security and welfare, and should therefore be ready to reciprocate the good gesture.

He warned them against absenteeism which could earn them extension of the service year or remobilization.

“Obey the NYSC Act, bye laws and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Learn and respect the culture and values of the people of Kebbi State. Be dedicated and selfless in your duties. Be security conscious and don’t endanger yourselves by embarking on night and unauthorized journeys”, the DG said.

The NYSC Kebbi State Coordinator, Alhaji Bala Dabo Kagarko, while presenting his camp situation report informed the Director General that 1,165 Corps Members made up of 667 males and 498 females that were registered have been well behaved.

He commended the camp officials for their cooperation and commitment in the discharge of their assigned responsibilities.