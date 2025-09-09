Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dolapo Opeyemi Badmos has resumed duty as the Nigeria Police Force’s Representative to the United Nations headquarters in New York....

Her deployment was approved by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, who described the posting as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s international law enforcement engagement.

Until her appointment, ACP Badmos was Assistant Commissioner of Police in Federal Operations at the Department of Force Intelligence, Abuja.

She is best known for her distinguished service as Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos and Zone 2 Command, where she earned a reputation for professionalism, charisma, and strong media relations.

The police authorities said her new role would enhance Nigeria’s representation in global security and policing affairs.

Analysts also expect her to bring her expertise in operations and public relations to bear in projecting a positive image of the Force on the international stage.