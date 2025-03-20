The Chief Executive & Program Director of the Presidential CNG Initiative (PCNGI) , Michael Oluwagbemi, inspected the scene of the tragic accident at Karu bridge in Abuja, FCT on Thursday.

Engr. Oluwagbemi visited the scene alongside officials of the Nigeria Midstream Downstream Regulatory Authority and Standards Organisation of Nigeria who are conducting their own investigations.

He commiserated with the victims of the accident and their relatives, and called for more safety awareness and adherence to safety protocols at accident scenes.

Engr. Olugbemi also called for better monitoring of articulated trucks for brake safety and compliance with maintenance requirements, while ensuring a proper licensing regime for commercial drivers that require both safety and evacuation training.

Further to its preliminary findings, and its call for patience for authorities to get to the root cause of the accident, the PCNGI reiterated the intrinsic safety of Compressed Natural Gas vehicles and enjoins all stakeholders to work towards a better monitored gas vehicle ecosystem with the proposed launch of the Nigerian Gas Vehicle Monitoring System (NGVMS).

The PCNGI said it is committed to continued safety of Nigeria road users as it promotes alternative sources of energy that is cheaper, safer and more reliable for the economic development of the nation.