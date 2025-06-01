Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has sent a powerful delegation to Kano State to commiserate with the government and people of the state over the loss of athletes and officials returning home from the just concluded Gateway 2024 National Sports Festival (NSF) held in Ogun State.

The governor also gave NI million each to the families of the victims as initial support over the loss of their loved ones, totaling N31 million.

The delegation led by the Ogun State Deputy Governor, Engr Noimot Salako-Oyedele, included the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Tokunbo Talabi; the Commissioner for Sports Development, Hon Wasiu Isiaka and the Executive Secretary, Local Organising Committee (LOC), Gateway Games Ogun 2024, Dr Kweku Tandoh.

It also included the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Sports, Comrade Lanre Ogunyinka, the Coach of Team Ogun; Idris Oguntayo; a female athlete from Team Ogun, Ms Atinuke Onabiyi , and a male athlete from the same Team, Ayomide Oyegbade.

The delegation, which arrived Kano around 9am, was received by officials of the Kano State Government led by the Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdusalam Gwarzo.

Expressing Governor Abiodun’s sense of profound personal loss over the tragic incident, the Ogun Deputy Governor, Engr Noimot Salako-Oyedele, commiserated with the Kano State Government over the tragic incident.

She said: “We know that the Governor is out of the state on Hajj but we felt we had to be here to show our support to the Governor, the Government and the people of Kano State in these trying times.

“This is a devastating loss for Kano State, for the athletics community and especially for the families and friends of the individuals who were affected by this tragic incident. We also pray for the speedy recovery of the other people who are in hospital at this time, who rushed to the aid of the victims at the time.

“I know we have several of the victims here, and I know that the police, FRSC, and so many organizations also rushed to their aid and I want to thank them all. Our prayer is that this kind of thing will never happen again and that Allah accepts the return of the deceased to Him., forgive their shortcomings and grant them Aljanat Firdaus, and also grant their families and the loved ones that they left behind the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Responding, the Kano Deputy Governor, Kano expressed the Kano State Government’s appreciation for the visit, saying that the government was not in doubt about Governor Abiodun’s concern.

He indicated that Governor Abiodun had called to commiserate with the Government and people of Kano State over the incident on Saturday.