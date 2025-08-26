The Ogun State Government has announced the constitution of an administrative body to oversee the affairs of Ijebu Ode during the transition period following the vacancy of the Awujale stool. According to a statement issued by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Ganiy...

The Ogun State Government has announced the constitution of an administrative body to oversee the affairs of Ijebu Ode during the transition period following the vacancy of the Awujale stool.

According to a statement issued by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Ganiyu Hamzat, the interim body will superintend over traditional and administrative responsibilities until a new Awujale is formally installed.

The 11-member body is chaired by Chief Folorunso Sunny Kuku (Ilamuren), with Chief Oluwaranti Lekan Osifeso (Madassa) serving as Secretary. Other members include Chief Stephen Bakare Oluwalogbon, Chief Bisola Oluneye Okuboyejo, Chief Funmilola Okunowo, Prof. Jide Ajayi (all of Ilamuren), Chief Tunde Odulaja, Chief Abimbola Okenla, Chief Agboola Alausa (all of Pampa), Chief (Mrs.) Adebisi Oshibogun (Pampa), and Chief Adebisi Adaran (Gbeden, Ogbogeni Odi).

Governor Dapo Abiodun, through the statement, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to ensuring stability, continuity, and respect for tradition in Ijebu Ode during this sensitive period. He urged all indigenes of Ijebu land, both at home and abroad, to extend their full support to the newly constituted body.

“This is a collective responsibility, and the cooperation of all stakeholders is crucial in safeguarding the peace, harmony, and unity that Ijebu land is known for,” the statement read.

The government further appealed to the people to remain peaceful and law-abiding, assuring that the process would be conducted with transparency, inclusiveness, and respect for cultural heritage.