The Abia State Police Command has successfully reunited several rescued children with their families following the arrest of two women accused of child trafficking and criminal conspiracy.

The suspects, identified as Chinasa Ukachukwu (30) and Adaoma Sunday (30), are now facing prosecution.

According to a statement issued by the Command on October 10, 2025, police operatives rescued eight infants and ten stolen children during a coordinated operation.

Two of the rescued children have already been identified by their parents from Lagos State.

Mr. Akinrinola Aliya Ayomide confirmed that one of the recovered children, Akinrinola Aliyat Ayomide, was his daughter, presenting legal documents to support his claim.

Similarly, Mr. Oladapo Olanipekun identified Master Olanipekun Akoede Daniel as his son. Both children have since been reunited with their families.

Authorities are urging parents whose children are missing to contact the Gender Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Umuahia or call the Officer-in-Charge of Gender at 08033173846.

Investigations revealed that the case began on October 4, 2024, when Mrs. Chinasa Ukachukwu, a widow, told relatives she was attending a child dedication in Aba with her four children but returned two days later with only one. Her inability to account for the missing three prompted relatives to alert the police.

Following her arrest, police intelligence led to the apprehension of her accomplice, Adaoma Sunday.

The three missing children were later rescued in Aba, Lagos, and Anambra, and have since been returned to their families.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Danladi Isa, commended the swift action of detectives and emphasized the need for parents and guardians to remain vigilant.

He urged residents to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station and provided emergency hotlines for prompt response: 08035415405, 08079210004, 08079210005, and 08079210006.

CP Isa reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to dismantling trafficking networks and ensuring the safety of children across Abia State.