Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has directed immediate release of funds for medical emergencies involving 13 students of Kwara State origin at the Usman Dan Fodio University Sokoto (UDUS).

The Governor also sent a get-well-soon message to the students through the Special Assistant on Students Affairs Hon. Wasiu Onidugbe, praying to God to grant the students safe recovery.

While eight of the students had varying degrees of bone fractures which are considered an emergency, including surgeries, five of them are to undergo other levels of medical treatment — all at the UDUS Teaching Hospital in Sokoto.

“The Governor has immediately released N5,250,000.00 to cover the cost of tests, scans, and other procedures and treatments already itemized by the hospital,” according to a statement by the SA Students Affairs.

The students were involved in an auto crash along the Yauri-Sokoto Expressway in Kebbi State as they were returning to Sokoto. The driver of their car died in the accident.