Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq sends his heartfelt condolences to family, friends, and associates on the death of the pioneer Secretary to the Kwara State Government and Head of Service Sir Chief Joseph Adeniyi Aderibigbe.

He died in Ilorin on Wednesday morning, aged 104 years, according to his son Barrister Debo Aderibigbe.

The Governor says the death of Pa Aderibigbe marked the end of a great era which was marked by patriotism, dedication to public service, and a zeal to make the then young Kwara State a positive reference point in the comity of states.

He says the former SSG will be remembered for his legacy of excellent record of public service and his leadership over the years.

Governor AbdulRazaq prays for the repose of his soul and asks God to comfort the family and the entire Erin-Ile community.