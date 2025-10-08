Nigerian Army headquarters has deployed a full brigade and heavy equipment in different parts of Kwara South, as troops were already milling through communities inward Oke Ode and Babanla, both in Ifelodun Local Government Area. The operation is also extending to Edu and Patigi to comb through thick...

Nigerian Army headquarters has deployed a full brigade and heavy equipment in different parts of Kwara South, as troops were already milling through communities inward Oke Ode and Babanla, both in Ifelodun Local Government Area.

The operation is also extending to Edu and Patigi to comb through thick forests from which kidnappers have launched cowardly attacks on different communities and abducted people in return for ransom.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who met with President Bola Tinubu on the issue at the weekend on the sidelines of the visit to Jos, commended the President for the support, and the military high command and allied security forces for the renewed intervention to eliminate all threats to public safety in the state.

“We will not spare any resources in support of the military, DSS, police, and other security agencies as they work to strengthen the security of lives and properties,” the Governor said in a statement welcoming the army deployment on Wednesday.

“We are upbeat that this operation, as part of the Operation Fasan Yanma, will eliminate all forms of threats in affected areas in Kwara South and Kwara North. I thank the President and the security agencies for their efforts so far. As I said a few days ago, we just need to double our efforts to save the people. We are confident that the operation, under the theatre commander Major General Soyele, who is accompanied by Brigadier General AA Babatunde, will succeed in this important task and clear the entire area.”

It will be recalled that the Army Headquarters had recently directed the GOC 2 Division Major General CR Nnebeife to relocate to Kwara to coordinate the operations to roll back the activities of the criminals.

He also commended the Office of the National Security Adviser, the Chief of Army Staff, the General Officer Commanding of the 2nd Division, and every other officer for their support.