Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has extended special greetings to the Muslim and Christian communities on the dawn of Ramadan and the Lent fasting season.

The Governor says the two fasting seasons beginning on the same day again signal a need for all of mankind across creeds to work for harmony, peace, and unity, while acting as a united force against all forms of evil and things that could slow down the pace of development in the state and Nigeria.

He said, “Fasting opens a unique window for man to get closer to the Creator through abstention from sins, intentional giving of alms, and all forms of good deeds. It helps man to redefine his essence before the Creator.”

The Governor prays to God to accept the devotion of the faithful in these holy months, urging the two faith communities to pray and work with the government to improve the well-being of the people.

TVC News previously reported that Saudi Arabia has officially confirmed the sighting of the crescent moon marking the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, signalling the start of the Islamic fasting period for Muslims in the Kingdom and several other countries.

According to Haramain, a Saudi-based media platform, the successful moon sighting means that Ramadan 1447 AH will commence on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

Announcing the development on Tuesday, Haramain said, “The crescent moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia. ‎Therefore, Ramadhān 1447 will begin tonight.