The Chairman of Ose Local Government Area, Clement Kolapo Ojo, has confirmed the gruesome murder of Nelson Adepoyigi, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward 5 Chairman, who was abducted by gunmen at the entrance of his residence last week.

The kidnappers had initially demanded a ransom of ₦100 million from his family.

After a series of negotiations, they agreed to a reduced amount of ₦5 million.

In a desperate effort to secure Mr. Adepoyigi’s release, two individuals who volunteered to deliver the ransom were also abducted by the same gang.

The kidnappers then made a fresh demand of ₦30 million for the release of the two volunteers.

The volunteers have now regained their freedom.

Speaking on the development, the chairman described the killing of Mr. Adepoyigi as saddening and utterly painful, condemning the inhumane act by the captors.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and political associates of the deceased.