The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has congratulated former Oyo State governor, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, on his 81st birthday and upcoming coronation as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland....

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has congratulated former Oyo State governor, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, on his 81st birthday and upcoming coronation as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Oba Ladoja marked his 81st birthday on Thursday and will be formally crowned on Friday.

In a statement issued through his Chief Press Secretary, Leke Olatunji Baiyewu, Speaker Abbas described the new monarch as a natural leader whose political and traditional experience would promote peace and unity in Ibadan and across the Yoruba race.

The Speaker noted that Oba Ladoja’s coronation coincides with the ongoing push to grant traditional rulers constitutional roles in Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution.

He appealed for the new Olubadan’s support in the National Assembly’s constitutional review process.

As a prince of the Zazzau Emirate, Speaker Abbas reaffirmed his commitment to the welfare of monarchs, pledging that the 10th House of Representatives would continue to back initiatives that strengthen traditional institutions.

He congratulated the people of Ibadan on the emergence of a new king and urged all stakeholders to support Oba Ladoja throughout his reign.