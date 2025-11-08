The African Action Congress (AAC) governorship candidate in Anambra State, Chioma Ifemeludike, has condemned reports of widespread vote buying during the ongoing governorship election in the State....

Ifemeludike said credible observers from her campaign reported that voters were being offered as little as ₦5,000 in exchange for their votes.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), @ife_dike, on Saturday, she described the development as “a shameful stain on democracy” and called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to take immediate action.

“I just got a report from my polling unit searchlight that vote buying is heavily happening across polling units in the Anambra State Governorship elections. I call on security agencies and INEC to get these party agents paying voters ₦5,000 for their conscience,”

she stated.

https://x.com/ife_dike/status/1987145706055053787

The AAC candidate, known for her activism and social justice advocacy, said the act of exchanging money for votes undermines democracy and promotes bad governance.

“This very act is destroying our society and it is totally unacceptable,”

she said.

Ifemeludike urged the security agencies and the electoral umpire to take decisive action against those involved.