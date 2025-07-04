The Centre for Information Technology and Development has launched an initiative in Jigawa State, equipping young people with the skills and resources needed to start their own businesses.

The initiative is part of a wider effort to address youth unemployment and promote self-reliance in Nigeria.

The Youth Sustainable Enterprise Challenge is being delivered by CITAD with funding from the British Council and technical support from King’s Trust International.

The scheme is part of the British Council’s global Youth Connect Programme, which focuses on entrepreneurship, employability, and active citizenship.

Eighty young people aged between 18 and 35 will benefit from the initiative in Jigawa.

The programme also prioritises inclusion by targeting women and persons living with disabilities, aligning with national efforts to reduce poverty and create equal opportunities.

Participants undergo structured training in digital entrepreneurship, ICT, marketing, and business development.

Soft skills such as financial literacy, communication, and critical thinking are also part of the curriculum, aimed at improving employability and entrepreneurial capacity.

By building local enterprise capacity, the project supports national development goals and contributes to long-term poverty reduction.