The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has warned that, More than 80% of schools in Nigeria are at high risk of being attacked, calling for urgent measures to secure learning environments across the country.

The Commandant General of the NSCDC, Dr Abubakar Audi, described the situation as alarming.

He said the safety of students and teachers must be treated as a national emergency.

Dr Audi, represented by ACC Rabi’u Muhammed of the National Safe Schools Response Coordination Centre, made the comments during a visit to Jigawa State.

He commended Governor Umar Namadi for what he called “exceptional leadership” in promoting the Safe Schools Initiative.

The NSCDC presented the governor with a letter of commendation for his commitment to protecting education in the state.

Governor Namadi has invested more than 400 million naira in school security, funding vehicles, surveillance equipment, and weapons to support the newly established Safe Schools Centre in Jigawa.

He said all boarding schools in the state are now fenced, with over 10,000 security guards recruited and trained.

Communities surrounding the schools have also been engaged and trained to support monitoring efforts.

The governor described education as a top priority for his administration and called on other states to join in safeguarding the future of Nigerian children.

The NSCDC says it will continue working with states to implement coordinated responses aimed at deterring attacks and making schools safe across the country.