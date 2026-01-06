The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division of the Nigerian Army and Commander, Sector 2 Joint Task Force (North West), Operation FANSAN YAMMA, has donated 20 brand-new motorcycles to women in Giginya Cantonment, Sokoto State, as part of an empowerment scheme aimed at boosting their economic ind...

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division of the Nigerian Army and Commander, Sector 2 Joint Task Force (North West), Operation FANSAN YAMMA, has donated 20 brand-new motorcycles to women in Giginya Cantonment, Sokoto State, as part of an empowerment scheme aimed at boosting their economic independence.

The initiative, carried out under the GOC’s Barracks Women Empowerment Scheme, is designed to support income-generating activities among families of military personnel and strengthen self-reliance within the barracks community.

Speaking during the presentation ceremony at the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA) Leisure Park, the GOC handed over the motorcycles to the Cantonment Magajiya and said the donation reflected the Nigerian Army’s commitment to the welfare of troops and their dependants.

He explained that the motorcycles would help women involved in petty trading to improve mobility, access markets more easily, manage logistics and expand their businesses within and outside the cantonment.

The gesture, he added, was in line with the directive of the Chief of Army Staff to enhance the morale and wellbeing of personnel through sustainable welfare programmes.

Receiving the motorcycles on behalf of the beneficiaries, the Magajiya of Giginya Cantonment, Hajiya Amina Adamu, expressed appreciation and described the intervention as transformative.

She pledged fair distribution and responsible use of the motorcycles to ensure the objectives of the programme were achieved.

The event was attended by formation commanders, senior officers, the Chairperson of the 8 Division NAOWA, members of the Nigerian Army Soldiers’ Wives Association (NASWA) and families residing within the barracks.

It ended with the symbolic handover of keys, presentation of souvenirs and group photographs.