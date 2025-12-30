The bodies of eight residents have been recovered while four others remain missing following fresh attacks by suspected Boko Haram insurgents on three communities in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State....

The bodies of eight residents have been recovered while four others remain missing following fresh attacks by suspected Boko Haram insurgents on three communities in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The assaults, which targeted Zah, Kijing and Mubang villages, are the latest in a series of attacks in the area during the Christmas period, following earlier incidents in the Mayo Ladde and Garaha districts.

Information gathered on Tuesday morning indicated that the coordinated strikes took place on the night of Monday, 29 December, during which several homes were destroyed and villagers fled for safety.

Chairman of Hong Local Government Area, Inuwa Usman Wa’aganda, confirmed the casualty figures.

“It is true. Boko Haram attacked Mubang, Zah and Kijing villages in Hong. For now, eight corpses have been recovered from the three villages, and four persons are still missing,” he said.

He added that numerous residential buildings and business premises were burnt or vandalised before security operatives could reach the affected areas.

The Adamawa State Police Command declined to comment on the incident, citing its linkage to terrorism matters.

However, security sources said additional personnel had been deployed to the communities to restore calm and protect residents.

No official statement had been issued by the military at the time of filing this report.