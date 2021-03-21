A 7.2-magnitude earthquake shook northeastern Japan on Saturday evening, prompting a tsunami warning that was quickly lifted.

The quake, which hit just after 6 p.m., lasted for over 30 seconds and could be felt strongly in Tokyo, hundreds of miles from the epicenter.

The epicenter was roughly 35 miles below the ocean’s floor off the coast of Miyagi Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The authorities initially warned of the possibility of a tsunami of about 3 feet, but the warning was soon lifted.

The quake came just over a week after the 10th anniversary of the huge 2011 earthquake and tsunami that devastated Fukushima Prefecture, also in the northeast, and led to a triple nuclear meltdown.