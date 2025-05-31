The Nigerian Navy has reemphasised its readiness and commitment to protecting the waterways.

The Commanding Officer NNS KADA, Captain Andrew Zidon, gave the assurance during a sea trip aboard NNS KADA involving over 400 civilians to commemorate Nigerian Navy’s 69th anniversary.

At the end of the trip, which sailed from NNS BEECROFT jetty and lasted about three hours, showing the civilians the ocean view of Lagos to and from the Anchorage, the participants appreciated the Navy’s responsibility towards nation building.

The sea trip was aimed at enhancing civil-military relationships and for participants to understand the workings of the Navy.

It was also an opportunity to call for inter-agency cooperation to curb cases of piracy in the maritime sector, which affects oil activities.