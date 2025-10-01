Adamawa State Governor, Rt. Hon Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri CON, has granted pardon to six prison inmates serving various prison sentences in some correctional facilities in the State....

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has granted pardon to six prison inmates serving various prison sentences in some correctional facilities in the State.



The pardon is in commemoration of Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary celebration.

Governor Fintiri said the inmates had demonstrated significant improvement in their behaviour and conduct.

“Therefore, in the exercise of my prerogative of mercy as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and in line with the recommendations of the Adamawa State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, I have granted pardon to six persons who have served various jail terms and have significantly demonstrated good conduct over the years,” he said.

The Governor who has ordered their immediate discharge has also directed relevant authorities to give immediate effect to the order.

Those discharged include

From Medium Security Custodial Centre Mubi:

1. Wamari Godwin

2. ⁠Abraham Marksunil

Medium Security Custodial Centre Numan

1. David Paul

Satellite Custodial Facility Maiha

1. Ibrahim Adamu

Medium Security Custodial Centre Yola New

1. Usman Inuwa

Satellite Custodial Facility Ganye

1. Sani Yahaya