At least 50 Nigerians have been arrested in one of India’s largest coordinated operations against a transnational narcotics network, believed to be linked to a sprawling drug-distribution and hawala laundering syndicate operating across multiple major cities. According to a report on Thursday by N...

At least 50 Nigerians have been arrested in one of India’s largest coordinated operations against a transnational narcotics network, believed to be linked to a sprawling drug-distribution and hawala laundering syndicate operating across multiple major cities.

According to a report on Thursday by NDTV, the crackdown was spearheaded by the Delhi Police in collaboration with the Telangana Police’s EAGLE unit. Months of intelligence gathering culminated in days of simultaneous raids across Delhi, leading officers to dismantle key layers of a cartel trafficking methamphetamine and cocaine nationwide.

Investigations revealed that the cartel maintained an extensive customer base using encrypted communication and delivery methods modelled after food-delivery apps, allowing them to execute drug “dead drops” and avoid face-to-face exchanges.

“The network was extremely sophisticated. They used layered communication channels and app-based delivery patterns to evade law-enforcement detection,” the NDTV report stated.

Authorities also disclosed that the syndicate’s distribution chain was intertwined with a sex-trade ring, which provided both cover and logistics for drug circulation.

The report noted, “Investigators have identified approximately 2,000 individuals who were supplied drugs through courier and dead-drop methods.” It added, “Furthermore, the authorities uncovered that the sex trade was used as a cover for drug supply and distribution, extending the criminal reach of the cartel.”

On the financial side, officials said the cartel routed its proceeds through hawala operators, converting illicit earnings into goods such as garments and human hair, which were then exported to Lagos, Nigeria, disguising drug profits as legitimate trade.

“The proceeds from drug sales were funnelled through local hawala operators who converted the Indian Rupees into goods such as garments and human hair, shipped to Lagos, Nigeria, effectively cleaning the illicit earnings,” the report explained.

“One identified kingpin is suspected to have laundered at least ₹15 crore through these hawala channels alone,” it added.

The report emphasised that the arrests of the 50 Nigerian nationals represent a pivotal moment in multi-agency efforts to dismantle persistent drug cartels operating across India.