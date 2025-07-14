Former Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has described the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari as a deeply personal loss to him....

BUHARI: I LOST A MENTOR, PILLAR AND FATHER FIGURE – LAI MOHAMMED

The death of former President Muhammadu Buhari is a deeply personal loss for me, because with his passing I have lost not just a leader and a boss but a mentor, pillar of support and father figure.

Many have rightly described him in their tributes as a rare patriot, a man of unwavering faith and character, an incorruptible leader, a humble statesman and the very epitome of honesty.

But beyond those noble attributes, President Buhari was a true humanist, a man who constantly prioritized empathy, compassion and the well-being of others in all his actions.

Throughout the nearly eight years that I served as the spokesman for his government, he always asked after my well-being and how I was coping with the demands of the job, even though the burden he bore was infinitely heavier. On one occasion, he publicly remarked, ‘’I pity Lai Mohammed.’’

The bond we shared and the trust and confidence he reposed in me gave me strength, especially during the most difficult times. In his eyes, I could do no wrong, and that unwavering support meant the world to me.

Our special relationship transcended our time in office, as I made sure I kept in touch with him after he left Abuja, and during my last visit to Daura, I spent three nights with him.

Our final meeting was in Kaduna during the last Ramadan. Though I was informed he normally didn’t receive visitors on that particular day, he still made time for me. We spent many hours together, just the two of us. Little did I know it would be our last meeting on this side of the great divide.

When I heard of the illness that took him to London, I continued to check on his condition through his aides, while also praying fervently for his recovery.

It was truly a privilege for me to have known and worked with him. I pray that Almighty God will forgive all his shortcomings and grant him Aljannah firdaus. May He also comfort his family and all Nigerians who mourn the loss of this remarkable man.

Alhaji Lai Mohammed

Abuja

July 14, 2025