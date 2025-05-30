Governor Dauda Lawal has said that the security situation in Zamfara State has significantly improved.

The government organized a match on Thursday, tagged ‘Walk for peace’ to commemorate the second anniversary of Governor Lawal’s administration.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed that the peace walk was organized to promote peace and encourage people to unite against all forms of criminality.

The statement noted that the peace walk began at the government house and proceeded to Freedom Square, located in the center of Gusau, the state capital.

Addressing the mammoth crowd of participants in the walk, Governor Lawal reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to eliminating all types of criminal activities in the state, with a strong focus on banditry.

He said, “Today, we all come out in thousands to march for peace, to make the world know that Zamfara has significantly improved in terms of security.

“My administration has invested significant efforts and resources into empowering troops, gathering intelligence, and collaborating and partnering to restore peace.

“We have recorded tremendous success in the fight against banditry; most of the volatile areas previously flashpoints of concern are now peaceful. Roads that were once impassable and off-limits places are now open for travelers to move about freely.

“You can see how freely people move about their daily activities and how joyfully they come together in large numbers to walk for peace. This clearly indicates that our people are peaceful and desire peace. It also demonstrates that the people understand and appreciate what the state government is doing to promote peace.”