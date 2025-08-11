The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has achieved significant progress in its student loan disbursement initiative, aimed at empowering Nigerian students and ensuring access to higher education under the President's Renewed Hope Agenda....

As of 11th August 2025, NELFUND reports the following key updates:

731,140 Registrants: Students have successfully registered for the loan scheme since its launch on 24th May 2024.

720,732 Applicants: The number of students who have applied for loans has risen, with a remarkable 98% success rate for applications.

449,039 Beneficiaries: Over 449,000 students have already benefited from the loan scheme, demonstrating its impact on education accessibility.

In the last day alone:

+933 New Registrants

+1,094 Successful Applicants

Disbursement Overview as of 6th August 2025:

218 Institutions Beneficiaries

Institutional Fees Paid: ₦47,629,338,384.00

Upkeep Allowance Paid: ₦38,718,120,000.00

Total Loan Disbursed: ₦86,347,458,384.00

This report highlights the growing success of NELFUND’s initiative to cover tuition fees and provide students with vital upkeep allowances, contributing to the broader goals of supporting higher education in Nigeria.

The Nigerian government remains committed to sustaining this vital program, empowering students nationwide, and ensuring that financial barriers do not hinder the pursuit of education.