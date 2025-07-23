Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing of a National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) operative, identified as Jude, in Ondo State....

A single-barrel gun was recovered from the scene of the incident.

Olayinka Ayanlade, spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, confirmed the arrests in an interview with our reporter.

He said the command is working closely with the NDLEA to investigate the matter thoroughly and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“We are conducting a comprehensive investigation into this incident and will ensure that all those involved in this heinous crime are prosecuted according to the law,” the police spokesman assured.

The officer was shot dead during a raid on an apartment in the Ita’nla area of Ondo town on Tuesday when a team from the NDLEA came under gunfire while attempting to recover drugs stored in the ceiling of the apartment.