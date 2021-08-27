Thirty-two more students abducted from Bethel Baptist College in Kaduna state have regained their freedom.

They were released Friday at a village in Chikun local government area of the state.

Details about their release are still sketchy, but sources say the students have been handed over to their parents.

The Kaduna state government and police authorities in the state are yet to comment on this development.

The students are part of 121 students who were abducted form the Bethel Baptist College in the Maraban area of Kaduna metropolis 5th July.

Two security operatives were killed in the process as the bandits who carried out the act shot sporadically.

The latest development brings the number of students who have regained their freedom after the July incident to ninety.

Atleast thirty-one others are still in the custody of the bandits who are bent on a ransom of eighty million Naira.