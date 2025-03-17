As the trial of Oluwatimileyin Daniels Ajayi who allegedly killed Salome Adaidu begins, the prosecuting counsels have presented three out of five witnesses to testify against the suspect in court.

The witnesses who allegedly submitted their statements in court as exhibits alleged that the body of the victim was found in the possession of the suspect.

The Nigeria Police had arraigned Timileyin Ajayi before the court on a one count charge of culpable homicide for allegedly killing the victim, Salome Adaidu.

The offence is punishable by death under section 221 of the penal code of Northern Nigeria.

But the Nasarawa State Government has since taken over the case and is appearing in court to commence the trial of the suspect.

First, the prosecutors applied to amend the name of the suspect to Oluwatimileyin Daniels Ajayi as against the name earlier submitted as Timileyin Ajayi.

The prosecuting counsels presented 3 out of 5 witnesses and submitted 5 statements as exhibits A to E, which was admitted by the court.

The three witnesses revealed to court on the level involvement of the accused, Oluwatimileyin Ajayi in the killing of the victim Salome Adaidu.

The witnesses were also cross-examined by the defence counsel to the suspect.

Other lawyers who witnessed the court session expressed satisfaction with the court proceedings.