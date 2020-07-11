A three-storey building that collapsed at No. 20 Freeman street on Lagos island has killed three persons and injured nine others.

The building collapsed around 3.00am on Saturday.

Among those recovered from the rubble is a three-year old child.

The Managing Director, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Olufemi Oke Osanyintolu who has been at the scene, said the building was already marked for Demolition before it collapsed.

The area has been cordoned off by the emergency responders and also to ensure that law and order is maintained.