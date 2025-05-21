Three more witnesses have testified before an Ilorin high Court over the alleged murder of Hafsoh Lawal, a final year student of the Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin.

This brought to 10, the number of witnesses that have appeared before the court since the commencement of the case.

A police Inspector, a lawyer and a translator were the witnesses called by the prosecution team on Wednesday to prove that AbdulRahman Bello and four others were guilty of the charges preferred against them.

AbdulRahman Bello and 4 others were accused of conspiracy, culpable homicide and illegal possession of human parts while AbdulRahman was solely accused of raping Hafsoh before allegedly killing her.

Police Inspector Ayodele Azeez told the court how the prime suspect, AbdulRahman Bello confessed to killing Hafsoh and backed up his presentation with AbdulRahman’s written statement and video which were accepted by the court as exhibits.

Inspector Azeez said the other suspects were arrested because of the constant calls between them and one of them was the first person that he called immediately after allegedly killing Hafsoh.

In the video that was played the court, AbdulRahman confessed to killing Hafsoh but exornorated other suspects.

During cross examination, counsel to the first defendant, Mr AbdulRazaq Daibu objected to the admissability of the video evidence claiming that his client, AbdulRahman Bello was tortured in the course of the investigation.

When asked if any incriminating evidence was found with other suspects or in their respective residences, Inspector Azeez said none was found with them.

In her ruling, Justice Hannah Ajayi admitted all the evidences as exhibits and adjourned the case to the 4th of June for continued hearing.